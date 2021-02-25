American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.54-0.56 for the period. American Campus Communities also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.54-0.56 EPS.

NYSE:ACC opened at $42.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $49.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.45 and its 200 day moving average is $39.20.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $232.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.58 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. American Campus Communities’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

ACC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Campus Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Campus Communities from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.13.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

