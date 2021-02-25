American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Receives $21.47 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.42.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of AEO traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.85. The stock had a trading volume of 305,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,210,260. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $26.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

