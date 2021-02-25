American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Brokerages expect American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) to announce $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.81. American Electric Power reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full-year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Electric Power.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEP. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.46.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in American Electric Power by 36.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,210,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973,435 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $91,696,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 534,194 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its position in American Electric Power by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,256,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,653,000 after acquiring an additional 522,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 722.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 476,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,662,000 after acquiring an additional 418,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.28. The company had a trading volume of 157,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,390. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $100.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Electric Power (AEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.