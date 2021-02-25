American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.22-1.28 for the period.

Shares of AMH stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $31.77. 1,786,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $32.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.79.

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 30,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 122,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,531,171.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,611 shares of company stock worth $4,324,345 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

