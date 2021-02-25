American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 140.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in American International Group were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 329,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 88,734 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,246.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American International Group from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.69.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $45.43 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The stock has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

