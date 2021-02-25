American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. American Software had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.70%.

NASDAQ AMSWA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.23. 191,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,132. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.72. American Software has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The company has a market cap of $659.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.90 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. American Software’s payout ratio is 169.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Sidoti downgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 31,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $524,743.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,190.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $104,838.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,874.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

