Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Insider Thomas C. Novosel Sells 28,948 Shares

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $1,073,681.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,366 shares in the company, valued at $199,024.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE COLD traded down $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $36.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,763,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.27.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $439,435,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9,964.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,660,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614,313 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,473.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,977,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724,432 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,103,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,245 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,982,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,470 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

