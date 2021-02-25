Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amgen by 19.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,949,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amgen by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,177,107,000 after acquiring an additional 561,293 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,015,964,000 after buying an additional 95,701 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,006,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $461,340,000 after buying an additional 49,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,324,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $304,470,000 after buying an additional 61,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Amgen from $253.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.39.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $229.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $132.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.