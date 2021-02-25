AMJ Financial Wealth Management Acquires New Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,122 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at $113,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 111,930 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 14,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $12,255,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,890,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,006,127 shares of company stock valued at $25,695,887 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.13. The company had a trading volume of 756,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,743,225. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -411.07 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

FCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.12.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.