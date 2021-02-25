AMJ Financial Wealth Management Decreases Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,753,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ TLT traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,765,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,359,733. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $139.01 and a 52-week high of $179.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.03.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

