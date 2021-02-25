AMJ Financial Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 2.7% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,606 shares of company stock valued at $21,542,633 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.21.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $3.63 on Thursday, reaching $83.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,667,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,264,063. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $100.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.49, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.14. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

