AMJ Financial Wealth Management Lowers Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,255 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare makes up about 3.7% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $7,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 29.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $530,204.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,710.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.52, for a total value of $4,270,425.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 661,628 shares of company stock worth $54,227,925 over the last ninety days. 35.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded down $3.66 on Thursday, reaching $72.77. The company had a trading volume of 53,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,459,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of -195.97 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.64. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $95.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

