AMJ Financial Wealth Management Makes New $598,000 Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,704 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 45,090 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total value of $7,858,285.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,248,124.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.71.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $6.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.62. The stock had a trading volume of 216,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,674,999. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $181.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.