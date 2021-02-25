AMJ Financial Wealth Management Raises Stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Overstock.com accounts for about 1.8% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Overstock.com by 55.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,663,000 after buying an additional 130,862 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $416,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 853,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,027,000 after acquiring an additional 113,131 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSTK stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.15. The stock had a trading volume of 94,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 368.97, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.77 and its 200 day moving average is $74.08. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $128.50.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 0.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,666 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $261,294.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,650 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,186.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,113 shares of company stock worth $7,210,560. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.17.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

