AMJ Financial Wealth Management Sells 2,329 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Pool by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Pool by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Pool by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $324.83. 5,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,393. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $160.35 and a 12-month high of $401.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $356.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.69.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.67.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

