Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 75.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,602 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,231.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 229,125 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 153,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

Shares of AMRX opened at $5.10 on Thursday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.31.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.