Analysts Anticipate Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $160,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) to report sales of $160,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $240,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $80,000.00. Electrameccanica Vehicles reported sales of $240,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full-year sales of $510,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $380,000.00 to $630,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.42 million, with estimates ranging from $15.28 million to $17.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Electrameccanica Vehicles.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Electrameccanica Vehicles from $7.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electrameccanica Vehicles currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.54. The company had a trading volume of 93,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,556,818. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $13.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $534.42 million, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 3.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 221.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 207.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

