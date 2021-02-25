Analysts Anticipate RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPM International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.28. RPM International reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. RPM International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.72%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RPM. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.70.

RPM stock opened at $81.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. RPM International has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $98.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 49.51%.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $763,737.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $820,716.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,828,305.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in RPM International by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in RPM International in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in RPM International by 416.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in RPM International in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in RPM International by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

