Analysts Anticipate Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) to Post $0.39 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Yandex’s earnings. Yandex posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 105.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yandex will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.06 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Yandex.

A number of analysts have commented on YNDX shares. Renaissance Capital upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. HSBC downgraded Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.31.

YNDX opened at $66.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.97, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. Yandex has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $74.32.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Yandex in the third quarter valued at $4,894,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Yandex by 6.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Yandex by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,311,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529,708 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Yandex by 296.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 13,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Yandex by 66.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 749 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

