Analysts Expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to announce ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alphatec’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.15). Alphatec posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alphatec.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATEC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphatec from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphatec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

In other Alphatec news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 25,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 627,770 shares in the company, valued at $10,220,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 28.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Alphatec by 316.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.53. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

