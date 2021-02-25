Analysts Expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) to Announce -$0.25 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) to announce earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Moderna’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is ($0.75). Moderna posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Moderna.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.11.

MRNA stock opened at $144.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.06. The company has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.38, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $189.26.

In related news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 25,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total transaction of $3,950,615.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,753,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.19, for a total value of $256,372,964.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,247,961.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,013,944 shares of company stock valued at $619,412,478. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 409,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,805,000 after buying an additional 12,404 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $940,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 16,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

