Analysts Expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $217.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to report sales of $217.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $216.76 million to $217.10 million. Oxford Industries posted sales of $297.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year sales of $744.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $744.23 million to $744.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $957.15 million, with estimates ranging from $867.09 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.42 million. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

NYSE:OXM traded down $3.71 on Thursday, reaching $76.26. 125,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,730. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.56 and a 200-day moving average of $55.51. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $30.37 and a 52-week high of $80.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 186.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 128,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 83,534 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Oxford Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 372,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,032,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Oxford Industries by 6.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the third quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oxford Industries by 18.0% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 87,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 13,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

