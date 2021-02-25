Analysts Offer Predictions for Anaconda Mining Inc. (ANX.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:ANX)

Anaconda Mining Inc. (ANX.TO) (TSE:ANX) – Equities researchers at M Partners boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Anaconda Mining Inc. (ANX.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. M Partners analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.02).

Get Anaconda Mining Inc. (ANX.TO) alerts:

Separately, Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anaconda Mining Inc. (ANX.TO) in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Anaconda Mining Inc. (ANX.TO) stock opened at C$0.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$128.14 million and a P/E ratio of 16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.58. Anaconda Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.10 and a 12-month high of C$0.93.

About Anaconda Mining Inc. (ANX.TO)

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 5 mining leases and 24 mineral licenses with a total of 5,878 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Anaconda Mining Inc. (ANX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaconda Mining Inc. (ANX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.