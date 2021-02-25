Analysts Set ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) PT at $60.60

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.60.

ALE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded ALLETE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim cut ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get ALLETE alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ALLETE by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after buying an additional 68,690 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 3rd quarter worth $644,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALE traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $63.97. 2,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.17. ALLETE has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $79.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.43.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. On average, research analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.68%.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.