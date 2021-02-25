Analysts Set Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Price Target at $54.88

Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.88.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bruker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

In other news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,236 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $69,908.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,417.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,473 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $190,841.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $358,526 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Bruker by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bruker by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRKR stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,548. Bruker has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $69.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 62.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.13.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.19%.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

