Analysts Set Expectations for Carvana Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Carvana in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.15 for the year.

Get Carvana alerts:

CVNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Carvana from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.26.

NYSE CVNA opened at $284.94 on Tuesday. Carvana has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $314.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.37 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $281.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.21.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,301 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.88, for a total transaction of $14,782,457.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,568.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.86, for a total value of $3,078,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,516 shares in the company, valued at $10,318,235.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,935,818 shares of company stock worth $734,066,450. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Carvana by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,692,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,839,000 after purchasing an additional 136,277 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Carvana by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,607,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,882,000 after purchasing an additional 297,458 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Carvana by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,806,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,807,000 after purchasing an additional 114,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Carvana by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,202,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,656 shares in the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.