Analysts Set Expectations for JMP Group LLC’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:JMP)

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) – Barrington Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for JMP Group in a research note issued on Monday, February 22nd. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for JMP Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of JMP Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of JMP opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $119.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95. JMP Group has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. JMP Group had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JMP Group stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 92,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.47% of JMP Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 13,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $82,863.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 41,674 shares of company stock worth $244,526. Corporate insiders own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

