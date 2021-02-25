Analysts Set Expectations for TripAdvisor, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRIP)

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TripAdvisor in a research report issued on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman anticipates that the travel company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TripAdvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

TRIP stock opened at $49.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TripAdvisor has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $50.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -32.82 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.40.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%.

In other TripAdvisor news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $487,467.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,977.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,112,548.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,040 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 473.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.