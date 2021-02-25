Analysts Set Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) PT at $2.40

Shares of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.40.

Several research firms recently commented on MOTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Motus GI alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MOTS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.73. 48,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,817,428. Motus GI has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09.

In related news, insider Larry N. Feinberg sold 59,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $112,318.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $814,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,540 and sold 934,763 shares valued at $1,512,485. 18.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Motus GI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 4,369.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 504,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493,588 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.57% of Motus GI worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.