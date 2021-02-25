Analysts Set Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Target Price at $57.08

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.83.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RDFN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lifted their target price on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Redfin from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of RDFN stock traded down $17.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,649,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,262. Redfin has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.20 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.91.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. Research analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $227,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,380.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 4,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $196,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 112,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,500,231.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,321 shares of company stock worth $5,811,122 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,616,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,349,000 after acquiring an additional 222,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,677,000 after acquiring an additional 759,662 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 801,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,019,000 after acquiring an additional 21,781 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 676,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 670,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,030,000 after acquiring an additional 26,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

