Analyzing ERHC Energy (OTCMKTS:ERHE) and Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE)

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) and ERHC Energy (OTCMKTS:ERHE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Nine Energy Service has a beta of 3.74, suggesting that its stock price is 274% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ERHC Energy has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.4% of Nine Energy Service shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Nine Energy Service shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of ERHC Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nine Energy Service and ERHC Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nine Energy Service 1 8 0 0 1.89 ERHC Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nine Energy Service currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 21.88%. Given Nine Energy Service’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nine Energy Service is more favorable than ERHC Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nine Energy Service and ERHC Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nine Energy Service $832.94 million 0.15 -$217.75 million $0.32 12.00 ERHC Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ERHC Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nine Energy Service.

Profitability

This table compares Nine Energy Service and ERHC Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nine Energy Service -136.82% -65.52% -17.29% ERHC Energy N/A N/A N/A

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well. The company also provides a portfolio of completion tools, such as liner hangers and accessories, fracture isolation packers, frac sleeves, stage one prep tools, frac plugs, casing flotation tools, specialty open hole float equipment, disk subs, composite cement retainers, and centralizers that provide pinpoint frac sleeve system technologies. In addition, it offers wireline services consisting of plug-and-perf completions, which is a multistage well completion technique for cased-hole wells that consists of deploying perforating guns and isolation tools to a specified depth; and coiled tubing services, which perform wellbore intervention operations utilizing a continuous steel pipe that is transported to the wellsite wound on a large spool in lengths of up to 30,000 feet. Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates 47 wireline pumpdown units and 14 coiled tubing units. The company was formerly known as NSC-Tripoint, Inc. and changed its name to Nine Energy Service, Inc. in October 2011. Nine Energy Service, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

ERHC Energy Company Profile

ERHC Energy Inc. engages in the exploration and exploitation of oil and gas resources in Africa. Its principal assets include the rights to working interests in exploration acreage in the Republic of Kenya; the Republic of Chad; the Joint Development Zone between the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe; the Federal Republic of Nigeria; and the economic zone of Sao Tome. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Houston, Texas.

