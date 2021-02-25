Analyzing Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) & Sprott (NYSE:SII)

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) and Sprott (NYSE:SII) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.3% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.0% of Sprott shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medallion Financial and Sprott’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallion Financial $152.95 million 1.12 -$1.76 million $0.06 114.83 Sprott $72.50 million 12.83 $10.20 million $0.04 910.00

Sprott has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Medallion Financial. Medallion Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sprott, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Medallion Financial and Sprott, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallion Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50 Sprott 0 2 0 0 2.00

Medallion Financial currently has a consensus target price of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 5.22%. Sprott has a consensus target price of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.37%. Given Sprott’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sprott is more favorable than Medallion Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Medallion Financial and Sprott’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallion Financial -26.61% -12.12% -2.43% Sprott 20.90% 8.15% 6.50%

Summary

Sprott beats Medallion Financial on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business. It also provides secured mezzanine loans to businesses in various industries; other secured commercial loans; and other debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various industries. In addition, the company raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts. Further, the firm also provides broker-dealer activities. Sprott Inc. was formed on February 13, 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

