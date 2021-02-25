Analyzing Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) and NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) and NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Tenable alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Tenable and NetSol Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenable 0 1 12 0 2.92 NetSol Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tenable currently has a consensus target price of $51.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.55%. Given Tenable’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tenable is more favorable than NetSol Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Tenable and NetSol Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenable -18.87% -56.02% -10.72% NetSol Technologies 6.28% 2.54% 1.87%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tenable and NetSol Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenable $354.59 million 12.02 -$99.01 million ($0.87) -47.53 NetSol Technologies $56.37 million 0.89 $940,000.00 N/A N/A

NetSol Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tenable.

Risk and Volatility

Tenable has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetSol Technologies has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.0% of Tenable shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of NetSol Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Tenable shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of NetSol Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tenable beats NetSol Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. It offers Tenable.io, a software as a service that manages and measures cyber exposure across a range of traditional information technology (IT) assets, such as networking infrastructure, desktops, and on-premises servers, as well as modern IT assets, such as cloud workloads, containers, Web applications, and Internet of Things and operational technology assets; and Tenable.sc, a solution to manage and measure cyber exposure across traditional information technology assets and can be run on-premises. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator. The company also provides mobility orchestration system products covering a suite of agile and configurable solutions that includes car-sharing and subscription products for use in back and front office applications; artificial intelligence models; and Super App, a platform comprising various customer journeys, such as car-share, car subscription, rentals, airport transfers, digital retail, and others. In addition, it offers LeasePak CMS that streamlines the lease and loan management lifecycle; LeasePak software-as-a-service to small and mid-sized leasing and finance companies; LeaseSoft, a lease and finance system for funder market; and LoanSoft for consumer loan market. Further, the company provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. It serves blue chip organizations, Dow-Jones 30 Industrials, Fortune 500 manufacturers and financial institutions, vehicle manufacturers, and enterprise technology providers. NetSol Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.