AngloGold Ashanti’s (AU) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.32.

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $38.50.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.4805 dividend. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 606.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,618,539 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,077,000 after buying an additional 2,248,012 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 32.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,997 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,904 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,431,863 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $597,889,000 after purchasing an additional 944,551 shares during the period. Merk Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,322,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,630,730 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $59,507,000 after purchasing an additional 830,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

