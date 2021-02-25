ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.44 – $6.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.790-1.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.83 billion.ANSYS also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.44-6.92 EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $312.00.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Shares of ANSS traded down $46.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $338.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,245,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,175. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $376.77 and its 200 day moving average is $341.96. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $200.07 and a 12-month high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total transaction of $2,179,036.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,576.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $1,318,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at $17,346,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,569 shares of company stock valued at $11,495,497. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.