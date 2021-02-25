Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) Shares Gap Down to $4.90

Shares of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.90, but opened at $4.11. Antelope Enterprise shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 788 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Antelope Enterprise stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Antelope Enterprise at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antelope Enterprise Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEHL)

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells ceramic tiles for exterior siding and interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings in the People's Republic of China. It provides porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, and polished glazed tiles.

