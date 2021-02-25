Aperio Group LLC Grows Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 72.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,031 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,266 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $5,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WIX. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.82.

WIX opened at $351.17 on Thursday. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.81 and a twelve month high of $362.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $273.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of -136.11 and a beta of 1.64.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

