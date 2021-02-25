Aperio Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.12% of New Residential Investment worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $11,170,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in New Residential Investment by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 172,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its position in New Residential Investment by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 56,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NRZ shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

NYSE NRZ opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.87. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.83.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

