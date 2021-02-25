Aperio Group LLC Sells 13,830 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Aperio Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 257,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,830 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 272.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000.

WU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of WU stock opened at $23.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.33. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $25.25.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

In other The Western Union news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 16,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $396,187.75. Also, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $5,591,568.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,401,876.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 315,663 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,012 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

