Aperio Group LLC Sells 1,636 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $5,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth about $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAC opened at $104.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $44.28 and a 1-year high of $122.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.98 and a 200-day moving average of $94.78. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.70.

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

