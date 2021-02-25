Aperio Group LLC Sells 510 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $5,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,839,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 24,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,616,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SMG shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $220.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.01. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $250.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. Analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

In other news, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 57,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.87, for a total value of $13,632,329.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,049,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $589,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,250 shares of company stock worth $24,368,830 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

