Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Insider Sells $9,547,376.49 in Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) insider Joshua Harris sold 186,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $9,547,376.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,160,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

On Wednesday, February 24th, Joshua Harris sold 34,100 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $1,739,782.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Joshua Harris sold 159,354 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $8,192,389.14.

On Friday, February 12th, Joshua Harris sold 112,943 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $5,789,458.18.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Joshua Harris sold 273,588 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $14,117,140.80.

On Friday, February 5th, Joshua Harris sold 264,925 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $13,452,891.50.

Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.01. 984,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,095. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.23. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $55.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.56%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 286.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on APO. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.