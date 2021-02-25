Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) PT Raised to $235.00

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $193.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.19% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Macquarie started coverage on Appian in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist lifted their price target on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Appian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.75.

Appian stock traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $180.50. 6,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,153. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.25. Appian has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of -334.38 and a beta of 2.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Appian will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bobbie G. Kilberg sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $941,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total value of $53,365,699.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 520,054 shares of company stock worth $97,183,938. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Appian during the 4th quarter worth about $437,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Appian by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Appian during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Appian during the 4th quarter worth about $603,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Appian during the 4th quarter worth about $928,000. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

