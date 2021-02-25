Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $113.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $113.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Applied Materials to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $4.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.81. The stock had a trading volume of 129,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,335,791. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.72. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $124.50. The firm has a market cap of $109.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325,128 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,645,656,000 after buying an additional 6,028,231 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $393,553,000 after buying an additional 2,713,799 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,127,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 12,486.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,724 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

