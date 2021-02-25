AptarGroup, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AptarGroup in a research report issued on Sunday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ATR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $128.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $79.84 and a twelve month high of $144.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATR. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,584,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 74.5% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 801,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,754,000 after acquiring an additional 342,311 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,143,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in AptarGroup by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,843,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,308,000 after acquiring an additional 204,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in AptarGroup by 25,900.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 162,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,245,000 after acquiring an additional 161,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $519,474.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,000.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.