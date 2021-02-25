Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Shares Down 5%

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)’s share price was down 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $145.80 and last traded at $147.44. Approximately 2,075,455 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 2,045,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.22.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Aptiv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.70.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 41.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 89.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 13.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 5.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

