AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Shares Down 8.6%

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) shares were down 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.35 and last traded at $7.37. Approximately 4,683,638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 3,975,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AQB shares. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on AquaBounty Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $505.81 million, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 18.33, a quick ratio of 17.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.01.

In related news, Director Richard L. Huber bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $463,521.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 20,682 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $593,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 427.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

About AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

