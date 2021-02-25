Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)’s stock price was down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $5.04. Approximately 937,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 980,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

AQST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aquestive Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $169.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 3.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.36.

In related news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 40,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $265,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 860,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,592,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,305,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 35,764 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 1,035.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 586,243 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 329.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 531,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 407,332 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 236.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 127,202 shares in the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

