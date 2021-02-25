ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €22.94 ($26.99).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

ArcelorMittal has a one year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a one year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

