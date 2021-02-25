Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,414,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,520,000 after buying an additional 30,267 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 700,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,136,000 after purchasing an additional 229,661 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,371,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,430,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,253. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $58.68. The company has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.41.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 45.68%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

